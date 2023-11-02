The Acura TLX is a solid option for buyers in the market for a roomy luxury sport sedan that won't break the bank, and for 2024 Acura has improved the formula by tweaking the styling while adding some tech updates and more standard features.

The current TLX has been on sale since the 2021 model year. The 2024 model brings things up to date with the addition of a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, both as standard.

The gauge cluster is configurable, and the sporty TLX Type S has an exclusive mode that displays the rev-counter more prominently and includes additional performance information such as boost pressure and a g-meter when the vehicle's Sport+ mode is selected. The Type S also gets a head-up display with its own various display modes.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard across the 2024 TLX range, and Acura also fits a wireless smartphone charger, built-in Amazon Alexa, and two new USB-C charging ports for rear-seat passengers as standard.

2024 Acura TLX Type S

Between the base model and Type S is the TLX A-Spec. For 2024, it receives updates aimed at reducing road noise from entering the cabin. The updates include thicker carpeting, new front fender liners, and additional insulation material around the B-pillars and doors. The front doors are also fitted with acoustic glass to help reduce wind noise, and a noise-canceling system is employed.

On the outside of the 2024 TLX, there's a revised grille that only Acura die-hards will notice. Buyers also have new colors and wheel patterns to choose from. The standard wheel pattern is now 19 inches in diameter, which is an inch larger than before.

Another key change is an expanded AcuraWatch suite of electronic driver-assist features. The list includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, traffic sign recognition, and blind-spot warnings. A new front sensor and camera system has also improved the performance of these features, Acura said. The blind-spot warning system’s radar range has also been expanded.

2024 Acura TLX Type S

Powertrains continue unchanged. The base option is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 making 272 hp. It comes connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission with standard front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive. The Type S upgrades buyers to a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 producing 355 hp. It comes with a 10-speed auto and all-wheel drive as standard, and both have unique tuning to suit the Type S's sportier positioning. Acura said the Sport+ mode of the Type S was also tweaked to deliver improved throttle response.

The 2024 TLX reaches dealerships in late November. Pricing information hasn't been announced but as a guide, the 2023 model starts at $40,745, including destination.

Production of the TLX is handled at a plant in Marysville, Ohio. The same plant also builds the smaller Acura Integra.