Ferrari is out testing prototypes for what's thought to be the successor to the LaFerrari, and some of them have been spotted lapping Ferrari's Fiorano test track. The new car appears to sit lower and wider than the LaFerrari, and there are rumors it may feature a V-6 as the internal-combustion component of its hybrid powertrain.

Abt, a motorsports and tuning company with close ties to Audi, has rolled out an Audi R8 supercar that has been modeled on the R8 LMS GT2 race car that competes in DTM. It's called the XGT, and it's possibly the last version of the R8 we see, as the Audi supercar bows out after 2023.

The Jeep Wagoneer and its plusher Grand Wagoneer sibling enter the 2024 model year with just one change, but it's a big one. The SUVs no longer offer a V-8. Instead, the sole powertrain option is a twin-turbocharged inline-6 that comes in two power levels. For buyers looking for electrification, Jeep will add a series plug-in hybrid powertrain to the Wagoneer lineup around the middle of the decade, and later on a fully electric option.

