The redesigned 2024 Porsche Panamera was revealed this week. Due in showrooms next spring, it will offer buyers more plug-in hybrid options, new suspension, and an interior with more screens.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

Aston Martin's Valkyrie hypercar is already as extreme as cars tend to get, but there's an even more hardcore version known as the Valkyrie AMR Pro. It's a track-only version based on a design for a stillborn Valkyrie LMH race car, and this week one of the 42 examples built hit the used market.

Teaser for HWA Evo due in late 2025

The Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II homologation special launched in 1990 in a limited run of 502 cars. It's an icon of the era, and this week Germany's HWA said it plans to build a modern homage using donor chassis.

Exomod D69 Carbon Daytona

A company by the name of ExoMod Concepts also builds homages to classic performance cars, this time using the platform of the modern Dodge Challenger. The Pennsylvania company's latest creation is a homage to the iconic Dodge Charger Daytona.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai N has finally launched its first electric vehicle in the form of the Ioniq 5 N, and we tested one this week. The car isn't simply a clone of the related Kia EV6 GT, as the Hyundai comes with more power and various N-developed functions, including one that simulates gear shifts for the feel of a gas powertrain.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 7 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Hyundai was out testing a prototype for a large electric SUV previewed by 2021's Seven concept, and we have video footage. The SUV, which will likely go by the name Ioniq 7, is a sister vehicle to the Kia EV9, and possibly the upcoming flagship SUV from Genesis.

2024 Zeekr 007

And finally, Zeekr, a Chinese EV brand with close links to Volvo and Polestar, launched its first sedan. Dubbed the 007, the sedan made its debut at the 2023 Guangzhou auto show and promises 0-60 mph times of less than three seconds.