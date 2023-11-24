We drove the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Bugatti revealed the Bolide's production interior, and the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 7 continued testing. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. It's one of the first electric vehicles to bring big performance without daily compromises.



Ferrari patented a vehicle controlled by two joysticks. The radical steering system described by the patent includes a joystick on either side of the driver's seat, and moving them in combination would allow the driver to control the direction of a vehicle.

Bugatti revealed the production Bolide's interior and it's even wilder than the design shown in the original Bolide concept car. Most of the surfaces feature carbon fiber that is actually from the exposed tub underpinning the track-only hypercar.

BMW produced its last German-built gas engine. The engine was a twin-turbo V-8. The automaker is shifting production of its internal-combustion engines to Austria and the United Kingdom, as it ramps up electric motor production in its home country.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 7 continued testing. Spotted on public roads, the three-row electric crossover SUV is nearing the end of development with a debut and sales expected to to take place in 2024.