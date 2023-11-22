Hyundai N has finally launched its first electric vehicle in the form of the Ioniq 5 N, and we just tested it. The car isn't simply a clone of the related Kia EV6 GT, as the Hyundai comes with more power and various N-developed functions, including one that simulates gear shifts for the feel of a gas powertrain.

The Audi E-Tron GT has only been around since the 2022 model year but an updated version has already been spotted testing. It makes sense as the car's corporate cousin, the Porsche Taycan, is also about to be updated. The Taycan was launched before the E-Tron GT, and its updated version will also be the first to arrive.

A company by the name of ExoMod Concepts builds homages to classic muscle cars using the platform of the modern Dodge Challenger. The Pennsylvania company's latest creation is a homage to the iconic Dodge Charger Daytona, built out of carbon fiber and packing 807 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

