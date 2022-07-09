Porsche has an electric Macan coming next year 2023. It won't simply be an electrified version of the current Macan but a true next-generation design. However, it won't immediately replace the current gas-powered model as Porsche plans to sell both versions side-by-side for a few years.

2023 Lamborghini Aventador successor spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Lamborghini was out testing its successor to the Aventador this week. With hybrid technology and a new V-12 engine, the redesigned supercar will move Lamborghini into the next era.

2023 Rivian R1S

We spent some time behind the wheel of Rivian's R1S electric SUV. Rivian's R1T electric pickup truck took home our Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 award, due mostly to its excellent combination of performance and practicality, and these same qualities have filtered over to the SUV.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Hyundai's N performance skunkworks plans to reveal two new models later this month. One of them is expected to be a hot version of the Ioniq 5 electric crossover, and we've got spy footage of a prototype testing on the Nürburgring.

Second-generation Volkswagen Phaeton that never made production

Volkswagen this week revealed a redesigned Phaeton that was nixed at the last minute as the automaker switched its focus to electric vehicles. The second-generation model was set to grow in size and share a platform with the Audi A8.

2022 Volkswagen Amarok

Another VW in the headlines this week was a redesigned Amarok. The mid-size pickup truck is twinned with the redesigned Ford Ranger coming to showrooms next year. The U.S. won't see the new Amarok but VW has an electric pickup planned for our market, and it will carry a Scout badge.

Teaser for 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car

And finally, Porsche teased its new 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. This is the race car from which Porsche will derive its next 911 GT3 RS.