Volkswagen has revealed an updated version of its Terramont X, a close twin to the Atlas Cross sold in other markets, including here in the U.S.

The Atlas Cross arrived in the U.S. as a 2021 model and is likely to receive similar updates to those found on Terramont X, possibly as early as the 2023 model year.

VW and Chinese partner SAIC are saving full details on the updated Terramont X until the market launch later this year, but studio shots reveal revamped designs front and rear.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

There are new grille and headlight treatments at the front, as well as a new front fascia whose design is similar to what we see on VW's ID.4 electric crossover. The rear design also borrows from the ID.4 in that it features a new light strip joining the taillight clusters. The main VW badges at both ends are also illuminated.

Changes to the interior and powertrains haven't been mentioned.

The Atlas Cross Sport is currently offered with either a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 generating 238 hp, or a 3.6-liter V-6 good for 276 hp. The sole transmission is an 8-speed automatic, and buyers can choose between front- or all-wheel drive.