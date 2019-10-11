Just like the Audi Q8 is the shorter, sportier two-row variant of the three-row Audi Q7, Volkswagen has created a sportier two-row version of its large three-row Atlas crossover SUV.

The German automaker revealed the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport on Tuesday at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where it will build the two-row crossover SUV. The Atlas Cross Sport will be offered in eight trim levels when it goes on sale in the spring of 2020.

Previewed in concept form at the 2018 New York International Auto Show, the production Atlas Cross Sport is only 2.8 inches shorter than the full-size Atlas and that length comes off the rear overhang for a more bull-dog like stance. The roof sits 2.3 inches lower than the three-row Atlas and has a faster rear window. An aggressive front bumper, a three-bar chrome grille, and chrome trim complete the look, while R-Line models get their own bumper and available 21-inch wheels.

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Inside, the Atlas Cross Sport upgrades the three-row's interior with a new steering wheel, updated controls that still include hard buttons and knobs for ease of use, and stitched door panels on some models. A new 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster replaces the analog gauges in top-spec models, while either a 6.5-inch or 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto sits front and center on the dashboard depending on the trim. A 12-speaker Fender audio system, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and steering wheel, wireless cell phone charging, and rear sun shades are on the options list.

With seating for five instead of seven but still retaining the three-row Atlas's 117.3-inch wheelbase, the Atlas Cross Sport has more than enough stretch-out room for a road trip with 40.4 inches of rear-seat legroom. Despite being smaller than the Atlas, the two-row Cross Sport can still swallow 40.3 cubic feet of cargo behind the second row and that space swells to 77.8 cubic feet with the second row folded.

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Base Atlas Cross Sports will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 238 horsepower sent to the front or all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. A more-powerful 276-hp 3.6-liter V-6 will be available to provide more grunt. It's not going to set any 0 to 60-mph speed records, but the Atlas Cross Sport will be able to tow up to 5,000 pounds with the V-6 when equipped with the available tow package.

Every Atlas Cross Sport will come standard with active safety tech, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts. Upper trim models will feature adaptive cruise control and parking sensors. An advanced driver-assist system will make driving in traffic less stressful at speeds of up to 37 mph by handling the throttle, braking, and steering.

Pricing will be announced closer to the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sports launch in the spring of 2020.

Volkswagen paid for travel and lodging so Internet Brands Automotive could bring you this first-hand report.