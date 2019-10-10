Lexus will use the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show to preview the first offering in its future EV offensive. The automaker will reveal a battery-electric concept car that's thought to be in the form of a high-riding hatch.

The 2020 Cadillac CT4 is priced to fight the smaller, less powerful Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The car also undercuts the ATS in price, though the CT4 has less power than its predecessor.

Remember the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1-based Bertone Mantide from 2009? Well, it's back and you could be the proud owner as a dealer in New York has listed the car for sale.

Lexus teases EV concept bound for 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

2020 Cadillac CT4 priced from $33,990, costs less than ATS

Buy the world's only Bertone Mantide

Audi earns two more Top Safety Picks for Q3 and A7

First look at NASCAR's Next Gen racer due in 2021

First drive review: 2020 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid casts market superstar as supporting character

VW ID 3 will feature new light bar to tell you when to slow down or change lanes

2020 Honda Civic sedan and coupe get a price bump

2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition sells for $1.54M at auction

The most powerful DC charging station in Europe (for cars) can deliver 400 kw