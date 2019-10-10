The 2020 Cadillac CT4 replaces the former ATS as Cadillac's gateway model, and you can drive away in one from $33,990, including destination.

That isn't a bad deal considering the ATS was priced to start at $36,490 in its final year on the market, although the ATS delivered 272 horsepower in base trim versus the base CT4's 237 hp.

2020 Cadillac CT4

It also isn't a bad deal when you consider the CT4 is priced to compete with the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class, but is bigger and more powerful.

The CT4 shares its underpinnings with the ATS but is new inside and out. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available for those who need it. An 8-speed automatic is also standard on most models but the spicier CT4-V comes with a 10-speed auto. Note, the CT4-V isn't the true replacement for the M3-rivaling ATS-V. That model will come later and is tipped to be called a CT4-V Blackwing.

2020 Cadillac CT4

The standard engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 is available and delivers 309 hp and 348 lb-ft. The same 2.7-liter engine features in the CT4-V but spits out 325 hp and 380 lb-ft in this application.

We're still waiting on pricing for the so-called CT4-V Blackwing, which if priced like the old ATS-V will start somewhere in the $60,000 bracket. The car is expected to debut later this year.

2020 Cadillac CT4-V

Dealers will start accepting orders for the CT4 shortly. Cadillac's Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist feature will be offered on the car, though not until 2020.

Full pricing for the 2020 Cadillac CT4 range is listed below:

2020 Cadillac CT4: $33,990

2020 Cadillac CT4 AWD: $36,590

2020 Cadillac CT4-V: $45,490

2020 Cadillac CT4-V AWD: $46,590

2020 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing: TBA

All prices include destination.