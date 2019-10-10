Proving the popularity of its Tailor Made personalization program, Ferrari has now opened its first Tailor Made Center in the United States.

Previously, you needed to travel to Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello, Italy, or settle for a virtual experience when partaking in the Tailor Made program, though now a drive or flight to New York City is all that's needed.

Located at the recently renovated Ferrari showroom at 410 Park Avenue in Manhattan, the Tailor Made Center has samples of all the fabrics, leathers, woods, colors and finishes available to buyers.

A designer is also on hand to guide the client. Part of the process includes the development of a mood board, where potential ideas can be previewed and then narrowed down to a final configuration.

Ferrari Tailor Made mood board

The program offers three core avenues for personalization: Scuderia, Classica and Inedita.

Scuderia takes its inspiration from Ferrari’s sporting history, offering a choice of racing-derived materials, finishes and liveries. The Classica collection provides a modern twist on the styling cues and features of Maranello’s iconic GTs. Lastly, Inedita introduces an element of experimentation and innovation in terms of styling, colors and materials. Some of the wilder options available under the Inedita line include gold, cashmere, and even denim trim.

Ferrari's first Tailor Made Center was opened in Maranello in 2011, with a second opened in Shanghai in 2014. The program has proven extremely popular, with almost every Ferrari built having some level of personalization done.

The program isn't to be mistaken for the Ferrari Special Projects program. This is an invite-only program for Ferrari's most loyal customers and can see completely new bodies designed around existing Ferrari chassis.