A 2017 Ford GT was sold at a Barrett-Jackson auction held last week in Las Vegas, with the final sale price coming in at a staggering $1.54 million, or a little more than three times the sticker price of the Ford supercar.

Ford racing driver Joey Hand, who scored a class win at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans in a GT, was present at the sale and signed the car afterwards.

This wasn't a charity sale, though. It was a private auction, with the owner contractually free to sell the car since he or she took delivery more than 24 months ago, which was how long owners had to promise to keep their cars in order to get one from Ford.

This particular GT has racked up just 30 miles on its odometer, so despite Ford's hype about only true enthusiasts getting their hands on the GT, it's clear the speculators got them too.

The low mileage likely helped with the high bid. Also in the car's favor is the fact it is one of the '66 Heritage Edition models offered for 2017. The black paint with white stripes honors the GT40 that was driven to overall victory at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

More GTs should be coming up for sale but don't go looking for used-car value. The GT was expensive when new, and it looks like it’s even more so used.