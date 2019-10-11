BMW introduced a redesigned 3-Series last year. That means a new M3 should be just around the corner. Our latest spy shots show a tester for the upcoming sport sedan, which rumor has it will come with available all-wheel drive and close to 500 horsepower.

It might not be the most advanced car on the market, but Subaru's WRX STI is still hard to beat for buyers looking for a fast performance machine with some practicality thrown in. To test its chops, we took a 2019 model on the oldest continually used racing circuit in the world.

It's been rumored for years, but we now have confirmation at last that a version of Corvette Racing's 5.5-liter V-8 will be fitted to a production car. Count on that car being the next Corvette Z06.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

