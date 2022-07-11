A 1965 Shelby 427 Competition Cobra race car is headed for auction, and this one was driven in anger by no less than three Formula 1 drivers. Shelby only built 56 Competition Cobras, and only 23 of these remain as most of the other cars were converted into a road-going model known as the S/C.

Mercedes-Benz's GLS-Class is about to come in for a mid-cycle update, and we've just spotted a prototype. It's still early days but we expect there to be new styling inside and out, and possibly plug-in hybrid power.

The Porsche 959 is a rare car, and F1 driver Nick Heidfeld owns the rarer Sport example. The car hadn't been driven much prior to Heidfeld acquiring it, so he had it fully restored by a Porsche—a process that took nearly four years to complete.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar review

China's VW Terramont X likely hints at updates for Atlas Cross Sport

Thousands with Tesla Powerwalls will back up the grid in a virtual power plant experiment

Leclerc overcomes late reliability issues to secure 2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix win

GM's Super Cruise sails past Ford's Bluecruise

2007 Audi S6 Avant for sale in US for V-10 hauling needs

Backseat fires prompt recall replay for Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid