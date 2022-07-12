A Japanese firm by the name of Flex Automotive has been in operation for over 50 years and will soon enter the U.S. for the first time. It offers up retro conversions for a range of contemporary Toyotas, and it plans to enter the U.S. with a pair of retro Land Cruiser conversions, as well as a conversion for the Tacoma pickup truck.

It seems like Mercedes-Benz's latest S-Class only just arrived but the automaker is already out testing an updated version. It's still early days as the updated version isn't expected on the market for another two years. The car could end up being the last S-Class to offer internal-combustion engines, as Mercedes will start migrating its top-end models to dedicated EV platforms from 2025.

A redesigned Honda Civic Type R with more performance and refinement is coming for the 2023 model year. How much more performance? Honda said the new Civic Type R lapped Japan's Suzuka International Racing Course in a record time for front-wheel-drive cars, with the gap between it and its predecessor measuring almost a full second.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Japan's Flex to bring its retro Toyotas to US

2025 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots: Mid-cycle update already in testing

2023 Honda Civic Type R teased ahead of July 20 debut

2023 Mazda CX-50 review

Rimac Nevera passes final US-sales hurdle, EPA-rated at 287 miles of range

German supplier claims to have a "wear-free" electric motor good for towing, performance EVs

Ford Ranger Lightning, Maverick Lightning trademarked in Europe

2023 Honda HR-V vs. 2022 Subaru Crosstrek: Compare Crossovers

2023 Volkswagen Touareg spy shots and video: Mild update for mid-sizer

Startups bet on faster-charging EV battery cells as an antidote to heavy, expensive packs