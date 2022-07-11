The Rimac Nevera electric supercar has officially been certified by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB), clearing the final regulatory hurdle for U.S. sales.

Company founder Mate Rimac posted the certification documents on Facebook last week. The documents also confirm an EPA-rated 287 miles of range for the Nevera, which is listed as a 2022 model. Rimac didn't post MPGe ratings, and the EPA's website doesn't list the vehicle yet.

Rimac Nevera cold-weather testing in Sweden

Rimac is now cleared to deliver cars in the U.S., but those deliveries may not take place right away. In his Facebook post, Rimac said the second Nevera production car only just began pre-delivery testing, adding that it will be up to customers to post photos of their cars at their leisure when deliveries take place.

The Nevera is the production version of the Rimac C_Two that first appeared at the 2018 Geneva motor show, and successor to the Rimac Concept_One. It boasts 1,914 hp and 1,740 lb-ft of torque, which allowed it to run the quarter mile in 8.58 seconds at 167.51 mph in a 2021 test. That's a record for production cars, Rimac claims.

Rimac Nevera cold-weather testing in Sweden

To achieve that production-car status, the Nevera had to undergo the same battery of tests as less-exotic machinery. Rimac completed crash testing earlier this year, a process that, due to the company's small size and the low-volume nature of supercar production, required some creative thinking. Rimac said in 2019 that it crash tested the same monocoque six times.

Now that the crash-testing carnage and emissions certification are out of the way, Rimac plans to deliver 150 copies of the Nevera, priced at approximately $2.4 million each. The company will also supply powertrain hardware for the Pininfarina Battista. Rimac's car division also merged last year with Bugatti to form Bugatti Rimac, and the combined company has already teased four cars, the first of which could arrive later this year.