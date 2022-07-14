General Motors has teamed up with Pilot Company and EVgo to build and operate a network of high-speed chargers spanning the U.S.

The initial phase will see the installation of 2,000 charging bays spread across 500 Pilot and Flying J roadside stops. The map below shows the locations expected to be operational during the course of 2023.

By locating the chargers at Pilot and Flying J stops, GM aims to provide owners of its future electric vehicles with the surety charging for a cross-country journey can be done quickly and without hassle.

The charging bays, which will offer charging rates at up to 350 kilowatts, won't be limited to vehicles from GM brands, though. Instead, they will be operated and maintained by EVgo via its EVgo eXtend offering.

GM and Pilot coast-to-coast charging fast-charging network

Owners of GM vehicles will still receive benefits like exclusive reservations, discounts on charging, and a streamlined charging process thanks to Plug and Charge (a feature that enables charging to start as soon as the vehicle is plugged in, though only at EVgo charging bays at presents) and real-time charger info integrated with the vehicle's infotainment system.

With a vehicle like the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, using a 350-kw charger means approximately 100 miles of range can be added in just 10 minutes.

Separately, GM and EVgo are also working to add more than 3,250 high-speed chargers in U.S. cities and suburbs by the end of 2025. The aim is to have charging locations at 50-mile intervals across the country.

“We are committed to an all-electric, zero-emissions future, and ensuring that the right charging infrastructure is in place is a key piece of the puzzle,” Mary Barra, GM's chairman and CEO, said in a statement.