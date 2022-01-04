Bugatti and Rimac's car division were merged last year to form Bugatti Rimac, with Rimac CEO and founder Mate Rimac tasked with leading the new company.

He's featured in the video below where he provides an update on Rimac's own progress, as well as a tease about some developments at Bugatti Rimac.

At 27 seconds into the short clip, a sort of timeline formed by cars from the Bugatti and Rimac brands appears. On the left you'll spot classic Bugatti models, namely a Type 35 race car, the Royale, and the Type 57SC Atlantic.

In the center are situated modern cars from Bugatti and Rimac, namely the Veyron and Chiron from Bugatti and the Concept_One and Nevera from Rimac.

To the right are four shrouded cars that Rimac describes as Bugatti Rimac collaborations due in the coming years. One appears to match the silhouette of the Bugatti Type 35, suggesting there might be a continuation model planned, possibly with electric power. There also appears to be a track model of some sort, as evidenced by the Le Mans prototype-style rear wing on one of the cars. It's possible that this model is the production Bolide track car, which Bugatti has promised for 2024.

A third model appears to be a new Bugatti hypercar, as evidenced by a signature horseshoe-shaped grille at the front. It's possible this is Bugatti Rimac's planned successor for the Chiron which is due to end production around 2024. There's also a fourth model, though the video changes to a new scene before the full silhouette can be revealed. Interestingly, none of the cars appears to be a crossover, suggesting that Bugatti Rimac will stick to sports cars.

When might we get a proper look at one of Bugatti Rimac's collaborations? At the 3:12 mark in the video, Rimac says something might be shown as early as this year.

Don't expect the next generation of Bugattis to simply be clones of Rimac models, like Pininfarina's Battista hypercar which uses the same hardware as Rimac's Nevera. Despite partnering with a leading electric-vehicle company like Rimac, Bugatti won't abandon the internal-combustion engine just yet. Both hybrid and pure electric Bugattis are planned within this decade. Rimac, of course, will stick with EVs.