Someone has reportedly picked up the Pagani Zonda originally owned by Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton.

Quattroruote reported in December that Hamilton sold the Zonda for 10 million euros (approximately $11.3 million), pocketing himself a handsome profit in the process. According to the Italian publication, the car, which was ordered new by Hamilton seven years ago, originally cost 1.4 million euros (approximately $1.6 million).

A reason for the sale wasn't mentioned but Hamilton in 2020 said he no longer drives many of his supercars for environmental reasons, preferring electric cars instead, and occasionally hybrids. His collection includes classics like the Shelby Cobra, as well as newer machines like the McLaren P1 and Ferrari LaFerrari. No doubt Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar is also set to join it shortly.

Hamilton's Zonda is a unique example known as the Zonda 760 LH. It features a 760-hp version of the AMG 7.3-liter V-12 found in the Zonda line, as well as a manual transmission. It also features a distinct shade of purple that made it easy to spot on the streets of Monaco where Hamilton resides. Hamilton even caused a minor accident in the car back in 2015.

Famously, he said in a 2018 interview with The Times that the Zonda wasn't exactly the best driver's car.

“The Zonda is terrible to drive,” he said. “It’s the best-sounding car I own, but handling-wise it’s the worst.”

Hamilton ended 2021 by missing out on a record eighth Formula One title due to a controversial decision by Race Control in the closing laps of the final race. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen went on to win the race and the season.

Hamilton is currently slated to continue racing in F1 with Mercedes this season, though there are rumors he may also retire to focus on other pursuits, including a potential fashion label.