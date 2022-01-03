Pagani last year revealed the Huayra R, and now we have video of a prototype being put through its paces on Italy's Monza racetrack.

The track-only supercar is the spiritual successor to the Zonda R launched in 2009, and it packs a newly developed 6.0-liter V-12 that spits out 850 hp without the need for forced induction or electrification.

The Huayra R makes its power through revs, with its engine, which was developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG together with long-time motorsport partner HWA, happy to rev all the way to a 9,000-rpm redline. Paired with a free-flowing exhaust, the engine makes the Huayra R sound like a Formula One race car from the pre-hybrid era.

Pagani Huayra R

Other specs include a 6-speed sequential transmission, 19-inch forged alloys with slick Pirelli P Zero tires (up to 325 millimeters at the rear), carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes with 6-piston calipers, and full carbon-fiber construction (with steel sub-frames). The quoted dry weight is a lithe 2,314 pounds.

Pagani will build just 30 examples of the Huayra. The car is priced at 2.6 million euros (approximately $2.95 million), and all build slots are already claimed.

Just as the original Zonda R was used to hone technologies that eventually made their way into the Huayra, there's a good chance the Huayra R is a testbed for technologies bound for the supercar that replaces the Huayra. This new supercar, code-named the C10 (the Huayra was the C9), is expected to be revealed around the middle of the year. There will be coupe and roadster body styles, and Pagani will eventually add an electric option. A Pagani without the V-12 sound? Sadly, that could become the norm in the decades to come.