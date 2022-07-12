Honda redesigned the Civic for 2022, which right now you can purchase in sporty Civic Si guise. However, the model we're most keen on is the high-performance Civic Type R, which Honda has confirmed for a debut on July 20. Sales will follow in the fall, with the car arriving as a 2023 model.

We know from prototypes the redesigned Civic Type R will stick to the tried and true formula of a massive rear wing, 6-speed manual transmission, and powerful turbo-4 powering the front wheels. The outgoing Civic Type R, the fifth generation of the nameplate, is a favorite here at Motor Authority, and the new sixth-generation model is shaping up to be even better thanks to improved performance.

Honda already confirmed the car managed to lap Japan's Suzuka International Racing Course in a record time for front-wheel-drive cars. A similar record for the Nürburgring could also be forthcoming.

What we know is that the latest Civic family benefits from a more rigid platform compared to its predecessor, and this should aid the Civic Type R especially. We're talking 8% better torsional rigidity and 13% better bending rigidity. The interior of the latest Civic family has also seen a major step up in technology and refinement, including the use of digital screens for both the instrument cluster and infotainment.

There could also be more power than the outgoing car's 306 hp. In a statement, Honda said the redesigned Civic Type R will be the brand's most powerful car ever offered in the U.S., which suggests an output higher than the predecessor.

Production of the new car will be handled in the U.S., a first for a Civic Type R. It will be built at the same Greensburg, Indiana, plant where regular Civic Hatchbacks are already rolling off the line. Stay tuned.