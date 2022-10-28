BMW was once again spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned M5, and this time the tester sported many production-bound elements. The new super sedan is confirmed with a hybrid powertrain, but rumors say an electric powertrain will be an alternative.

Lamborghini's newest Huracán variant is the Tecnica, and we just tested it. The car combines the power of the Huracán STO with the Huracán' Evo's rear-wheel-drive setup, and it also adopts a revised look.

The European Union has just agreed to end the sale of gas- and diesel-powered light vehicles, including hybrids, by 2035. While it's looking grim for the internal-combustion engine, the E.U. also agreed to draft a proposal on how vehicles that run on carbon-neutral fuel could remain on sale.

