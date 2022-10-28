The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander began testing, the Ford F-150 Lightning proved quicker than promised, and Audi announced its F1 deal. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander began testing on public roads. Clad in heavy camouflage, it's hard to make out exactly what the larger three-row Toyota will look like. Expect a design similar to that of the current Highlander.

Ken Block tore up Las Vegas with a one-of-a-kind Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron in "Electrikhana." The video is the latest installment in the rally driver's "Gymkhana" series and adds a new twist with an electric car as the star.

It turns out the Ford F-150 Lightning is quicker than the Blue Oval originally advertised. Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted the electric pickup truck with the extended-range battery can sprint from 0-60 mph in less than 4.0 seconds, which is about half a second quicker than previously stated.

Volvo revealed the EX90 electric SUV's dashboard. Featuring a clean, horizontal design with a digital gauge cluster and a portrait-style touchscreen, the dashboard is an evolution of what's found in the current XC90.

Audi confirmed it will team up with Sauber when it enters the Formula One World Championship in 2026. Audi will replace Alfa Romeo as Sauber's partner, an agreement that was already set to come to an end after the 2023 season.