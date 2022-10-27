Ford's F-Series Super Duty has been redesigned for 2023, and it's now the tow king thanks to its Power Stroke diesel. The 6.7-liter V-8 delivers up to 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of torque, and with the right setup will enable the Super Duty to tow a maximum of 40,000 lb.

Hyundai is spending billions to establish a plant for electric vehicles in Georgia. The plant is scheduled to come online in the first half of 2025, and will be used for production of Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models.

The redesigned 2023 Honda Civic Type R goes on sale this week and Honda has released the all-important pricing information. The latest hot hatch comes with 315 hp, making it the most powerful production model to be sold by Honda in the U.S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

