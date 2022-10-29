A redesigned 2024 Maserati Granturismo goes on sale next year and both coupe and convertible versions will be available. The coupe has already been revealed and this week Maserati teased the convertible.

2023 Honda Civic Type R

The redesigned 2023 Honda Civic Type R started sales this week. The latest hot hatch comes with 315 hp, making it the most powerful production model to be sold by Honda in the U.S.

2023 Ford Super Duty F-350 Lariat

Ford's F-Series Super Duty was redesigned for 2023, and it's now the tow king thanks to its Power Stroke diesel. The 6.7-liter V-8 delivers up to 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of torque, and with the right setup enables the Super Duty to tow a maximum 40,000 lb.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the vehicles we spied testing this week was a new eight-seat SUV from Toyota. The SUV is thought to be closely related to the Toyota Highlander, and may even go by the name Grand Highlander. A Lexus twin is also coming, perhaps under the TX name.

2024 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied is an updated Taycan, in both sedan and Sport Turismo wagon forms. The planned updates likely constitute a mid-cycle refresh for the Taycan, and they should be introduced around late 2023 or early the following year.

1987 Nissan Sunny Truck with Leaf powertrain

The annual SEMA show is just around the corner and Nissan will have one of the coolest vehicles on its stands. The automamker is bringing an old Sunny Truck powered by the electric setup of the latest Leaf.

2023 Acura Integra modified for 2022 SEMA show

Also headed to SEMA will be a trio of modified 2023 Acura Integras. One of them was designed by Coco Zurita, a BMX rider from Chile.

2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

And finally, we spent some time behind the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica. The car combines the power of the Huracán STO with the Huracán' Evo's rear-wheel-drive setup, and provides a good balance between street and track performance.