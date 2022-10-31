Ferrari's first sports prototype in decades has been revealed. The car is the new 499P LMH racer that will be entered in the Hypercar class of the 2023 World Endurance Championship, meaning Ferrari is about to return to the top level of endurance racing for the first time in half a century.

Nissan's GT-R is back on sale after skipping the 2022 model year. The latest 2023 Nissan GT-R comes only in Premium and Nismo grades, and it hasn't picked up any upgrades during its time away.

Fans of the Ford F-150 Raptor have been clamoring for a V-8 engine for years, and now Ford has finally delivered one in the 2023 F-150 Raptor R. The engine is the supercharged mill from the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and we just experienced the full fury of its 700 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ferrari 499P takes Italian brand back to top level at Le Mans

The Nissan GT-R is back on sale for 2023

Review: 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R shoves more power at the problem

Tesla Model 3 recalled for faulty seat belts

Ferrari SF90 Stradale “Versione Speciale” spy shots

EV fast-charging at 100 Taco Bells: A new norm for fast food?

Verstappen breaks record with 2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix win

Older Kia Sportage recalled for engine fire risk, again

Icon revamps '71 Mercedes-Benz 300SEL, keeps the patina

Tesla will reportedly face DOJ, SEC scrutiny over self-driving claims