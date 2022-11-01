Dodge is preparing to launch its first electric vehicle in 2024, and the automaker first previewed it in August with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept. At this week's SEMA show, Dodge unveiled an updated version of the concept dubbed the Banshee, and it likely previews a hotter version of the upcoming EV, similar to how the current Charger and Challenger have their Hellcat versions.

A redesigned Ford Ranger is due next year and it will have a Ranger Raptor version. Both the new Ranger and Ranger Raptor are already on sale overseas, and Ford plans to enter a modified version of the Ranger Raptor in the 2022 Baja 1000 starting Nov. 18. The automaker did something similar with the original F-150 Raptor and Bronco Raptor prior to the vehicles' market launch.

Volvo is close to revealing an electric mid-size SUV that will sit at the top of its lineup alongside the XC90. The electric SUV will be called an EX90, and Volvo has released some teaser shots that provide a glimpse at the design.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

