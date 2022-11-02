Toyota plans to introduce the Trailhunter grade for some of its SUVs and pickup trucks, which will be aimed at the overlanding crowd. Overlanding is the practice of traveling across remote areas for extended periods, all while carrying everything you'll need along the way. To highlight what its new grade will be like, Toyota rolled out a Tacoma Trailhunter concept at this week's SEMA show in Las Vegas.
It's one of the greatest rivalries of the automotive industry: Ferrari vs. Lamborghini. And soon the rivalry will extend to the silver screen as new blockbuster biopics for Enzo Ferrari and Ferruccio Lamborghini are coming. The Lamborghini film will be released later in November, and the first trailer is out.
Wisconsin's Ringbrothers is known for its extreme builds, but the latest one, unveiled at the SEMA show, takes things to the next level. That's because Ringbrothers had to develop new talents for the build which is called Enyo, and can best be described as a vintage farm truck blended with a modern hot rod.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
