Ferrari engineers have been spotted testing what's thought to be a hardcore version of the SF90 Stradale.

Such hardcore models, often referred to as Versione Speciale, Italian for “Special Version,” typically come at the end of a model's run, with the last one being 2021's 812 Competizione, which bookended the 812 Superfast.

The SF90 Stradale has been with us since 2019, meaning we should see its special version arrive in the second half of 2023, given the typical five-year life cycle for a Ferrari model before it receives a major update or redesign.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The tester for the hardcore SF90 Stradale is only lightly camouflaged, suggesting we're still at an early stage of development. There are some modifications, though, like a makeshift cover on the front hood likely hiding a new air duct, plus a revised front fascia with an extended splitter.

Expect some tweaks to the chassis and possibly more power from the plug-in hybrid powertrain to go with the new aerodynamic mods seen here. The SF90 Stradale's powertrain consists of a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, and trio of electric motors (two front and one rear). The setup is similar to what you find in the Acura NSX, Porsche 918 Spyder, and upcoming Mercedes-Benz AMG One, and is good for a combined 986 hp.

It's likely the open-top SF90 Spider will also receive the Versione Speciale treatment. Expect the hardcore convertible to arrive six months to a year after the coupe, though we could also see them both launched at the same time. Ferrari has some busy years ahead. Its Purosangue crossover arrives later this year, and also in the works are successors to the 812 Superfast and LaFerrari. Both cars are expected in 2024.