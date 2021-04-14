Honda on Wednesday provided a first look at its redesigned 2022 Civic sedan which goes on sale this spring.

The automaker teased a prototype version last fall, and we're glad to report the production version has turned out almost identical to the handsome prototype.

2022 Honda Civic prototype 2022 Honda Civic prototype

There will also be a redesigned Civic Hatchback (shown below) arriving several months after the sedan, with the more practical body style to once again serve as the basis of a Civic Type R performance flagship. A coupe body style won't return however, due to the current-generation's waning popularity.

The Civic looks to have adopted a more mature look for its latest redesign, and the proportions, with a low hood and cab pushed rearward, belie the car's front-wheel-drive underpinnings. This isn't just for looks, mind you. For example, by moving the A-pillars further back relative to the driver, Honda said visibility has been improved.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The interior, previewed in a teaser sketch, follows the more mature theme of the exterior by combining a clean, uncluttered look with the latest technology. We're talking a digital instrument cluster, plus a 9.0-inch touchscreen for the infotainment. An interesting feature is the mesh strip running the dash, which hides the air vents.

A more rigid version of the current Civic's platform underpins the new generation. That means powertrains are likely to carry over. The current Civic makes do with 1.5- and 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4s. The 1.5-liter engine in the Civic Si makes 205 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque, and the 2.0-liter engine in the Civic Type R spits out 306 hp and 295 lb-ft.

2022 Honda Civic prototype

Full details on the redesigned Civic will be released on April 28, Honda has confirmed.

The new car represents the 11th generation of the Civic nameplate which was first offered in the United States in 1973. Since then around 12 million examples have been sold locally.

2022 Honda Civic Type R spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

With the new generation, Honda will handle production of the sedan at a plant in Alliston, Canada. The hatchback, including the Type R (shown above), will be built at a plant in Greensburg, Indiana. Currently, all Civic Hatchbacks are sourced from a plant in the United Kingdom that is scheduled to be shuttered this summer.

For more on the Honda Civic, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.