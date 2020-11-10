The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX may be the new kid on the block, but Ram still has another off-road model in its lineup and it has a birthday coming up. The 2021 Ram 2500 Power Wagon adds a special edition celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Power Wagon name, Ram announced on Tuesday.

Launched in 1945, the first Power Wagon was based on a Dodge military design from World War II, and was one of the first civilian vehicles with four-wheel drive. The nameplate stayed in use until 1981 when the Dodge Ram was launched. Dodge revived the Power Wagon name for the 2005 model year on an off-road version of the Ram 2500 heavy-duty pickup, and that version has stayed in the lineup to this day, albeit now as part of the standalone Ram brand.

The 2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition gets mostly cosmetic changes, including a "Power Wagon 75 Years of Service" door badge, a gunmetal "R-A-M" grille badge, Diamond Black graphics and rock rails, "premium" headlights with gloss-black surrounds, and 17-inch painted cast-aluminum beadlock-capable wheels on 33-inch tires.

Color options include monotone Diamond Black Crystal, or two-tone Maximum Steel Metallic, Granite Crystal Metallic, Billet Silver Metallic, Hydro Blue, Patriot Blue, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Bright White, Olive Green, Molten Orange, and Anvil, all with Power Wagon graphics.

2021 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition

On the inside, the 75th Anniversary Edition gets Mountain Brown leather upholstery, front bucket seats with "Power Wagon 75" logos, and gloss black and piano black Silverline trim. The Power Wagon also features the Connect 4C Nav infotainment system, with a standard 12.0-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen, plus a standard 17-speaker, 750-watt Harman Kardon audio system.

All Power Wagon models have a factory lift kit, an electronic transfer case, locking front and rear differentials, an electronic disconnecting front sway bar, and a 12,000-pound Warn Zeon-12 winch. The Power Wagon is only available with a 6.4-liter gasoline V-8, making 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque Other Ram 2500 models are available with a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-6 that produces up to 1,000 lb-ft of torque.

The 75th Anniversary Edition is priced at $66,945 (including a mandatory $1,695 destination charge), which is an $11,700 premium over a base Power Wagon. It's scheduled to hit dealerships before the end of the year.