Prior to selling Opel to France's PSA Group in 2017, General Motors planned to add a flagship crossover to the German automaker's lineup. GM CEO Mary Barra even confirmed plans to build the crossover at Opel's plant in Rüsselsheim, Germany. That was in 2014.

Fast forward to today and Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller has hinted that a new flagship for Opel could be in the works. The main reason is the Chinese market which Opel plans to return to, and the vehicle type best suited for this market is a crossover.

Auto Motor und Sport reported last week that the flagship will be a crossover taking inspiration—and possibly its name—from the Opel Monza concept (shown above) unveiled at the 2013 Frankfurt International Motor Show. Underpinning the vehicle will reportedly be PSA Group's eVMP modular platform which is designed to support electrified powertrains including battery-electric setups. The Opel will reportedly use a full electric setup only.

Battery-electric cars based on the eVMP platform will have battery sizes ranging from 60 to 100 kilowatt-hours. PSA Group estimates a range of over 400 miles will be possible based on the WLTP test cycle used overseas, which should mean cars with 300 miles or more of range as measured by the EPA. Don't be surprised if this platform ends up in some future products from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles now that its merger with PSA Group is almost complete.

When will the Opel flagship crossover debut? Auto Motor und Sport suggests no earlier than 2024.