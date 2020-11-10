A refreshed Land Rover Discovery boasting a new infotainment system and mild-hybrid tech is on the way for 2021. It's also got some revised looks, though you'll have to be a brand die-hard to notice the differences.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new generation of the S-Class, and soon the extra-posh Maybach version will arrive. A prototype for the Maybach S-Class has been spotted, and its lack of camouflage gear suggests the reveal is coming up shortly.

The provisional calendar for the 2021 Formula One World Championship is out and there's a record 23 rounds listed. Sadly, the proposed race in Miami hasn't made the cut.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Land Rover Discovery arrives with new cabin, powertrain tech

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class spy shots: Ultra-luxury sedan almost ready for debut

Record 23 rounds on 2021 Formula One calendar with addition of Saudi race

2021 Lexus IS review

Chevy provides glimpse of 2022 Bolt EUV's interior

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive review: The best kind of vanilla

Virgin Hyperloop conducts first test with passengers

2021 Nissan Versa remains one of the cheapest cars to buy at $15,855

Opel reportedly planning Monza electric crossover as flagship

2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid aiming for 28 miles electric range, Hybrid for 37 mpg