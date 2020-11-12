Porsche rarely introduces a new model line but that doesn't mean its team of designers don't spend their time imagining what could be. A new book is out detailing some of the wild concepts Porsche's design team has come up with over the past 15 years, and there's everything from electric vans to hypercars and futuristic racers.

Ferrari has dropped the top on its flagship supercar, the SF90 Stradale. The open-top version is known as the SF90 Spider, and it features a retractable hard-top roof that needs just 14 seconds to be tucked away.

The 11th-generation Honda Civic is just around the corner, in sedan guise. A new Civic Hatchback is also planned, with the more practical body style to once again serve as the basis of a Civic Type R performance flagship.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Porsche reveals secret concepts, including road-going 919 hypercar

Preview: Ferrari SF90 Spider adds retractable hard-top to flagship supercar

2022 Honda Civic teased ahead of Nov. 17 reveal

Hyundai expands lineup of plug-in SUVs, hybrid cars

Did Porsche just show its electric Macan?

Ford reveals E-Transit electric vans: Made in US, good clean sense for business

Here's Mazda's new inline-6 ahead of its production debut

Review update: 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy takes it beyond the limit

2022 Mercedes-AMG C53 spy shots: C43's replacement spotted

Nio offers 100-kwh battery pack, more range in subscription-based upgrade