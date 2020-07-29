PSA Group will soon start to phase out its EMP2 platform designed for small and mid-size cars and replace it with a new platform capable of supporting hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, the automaker said Wednesday.

The new platform is called eVMP (Electrified Vehicle Modular Platform) and will appear in PSA Group cars and SUVs from 2023. The first model to use the platform will be a small SUV.

PSA Group also has a platform called CMP designed for subcompact and compact cars, and this too supports electrified powertrains including battery-electric powertrains.

Though it hasn't been mentioned, both platforms could potentially be used by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles which is in the process of merging with PSA Group to form the new automaker Stellantis. According to PSA Group, both platforms have been designed for global markets. We've already heard that FCA's Alfa Romeo brand will use the CMP platform for its Tonale compact SUV due in 2022.

Battery-electric cars based on the new eVMP platform will have battery sizes ranging from 60 to 100 kilowatt-hours. PSA Group estimates a range of over 400 miles will be possible based on the WLTP test cycle used overseas, which should mean cars with 300 miles or more of range as measured by the EPA.