The V-8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R is almost here. The Blue Oval's answer to the Ram 1500 TRX will be unveiled July 18, Ford announced via Twitter.

Announced in early 2021, Ford promises this new version of the Raptor will be "scary fast." Based on a brief tease during the recent Bronco Raptor media launch, we can also confirm that the Raptor R sounds pretty good. But other details will remain under wraps until the truck's full reveal later this month.

While Ford has confirmed V-8 power, it hasn't said which engine will be under the Raptor's hood. Word on the street is that the Raptor R will have the Predator 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 from the Shelby GT500 Mustang.

If that's the case, we could get a 760-hp Raptor, giving Ford bragging rights over the 702-hp TRX. The Predator engine will likely be coupled to the standard Raptor's 10-automatic transmission, rather than the 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox used in the Shelby GT500.

The Raptor R will be a return to form for Ford's performance off-road truck. The first-generation F-150 Raptor arrived in 2010 with V-8 power, offering 5.4-liter and 6.2-liter engines. The 5.4-liter V-8 was dropped, and a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 replaced the 6.2-liter V-8 when the second-generation F-150 Raptor arrived for the 2017 model year.

The 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 carried over to the third-generation F-150 Raptor, which debuted for the 2021 model year. Essentially an evolution of the second-generation truck, it has a more squared-off front end, available 37-inch tires on 17-inch aluminum wheels, and a new five-link suspension setup with coil springs. A V-8 should be the perfect addition to that.