Ford will soon have an answer to Ram's 1500 Rebel TRX which has been terrorizing the truck world since it arrived on the scene in 2020.

The Blue Oval is preparing an F-150 Raptor equipped with a V-8 engine, and decided to provide a glimpse at the vehicle to journalists during a launch event for the 2022 Bronco Raptor.

Video taken at the scene doesn't show us much but does provide us with a good taste of the throaty exhaust note that will accompany the upcoming V-8-powered F-150 Raptor.

Well, well. What do we have here? Sure looks like a #Ford Raptor, but that sounds like a V-8. Hello, Raptor R? We hear you. pic.twitter.com/2MSZre701M — MotorAuthority (@motorauthority) June 14, 2022

As first announced in early 2021, the super truck will go by the name F-150 Raptor R, and word on the street is that it will pack the 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 known as the Predator, currently found exclusively in the Mustang Shelby GT500.

That means we could be looking at up to 760 hp in the F-150 Raptor R. The truck isn't expected to receive the Shelby GT500's 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, though the standard Raptor's 10-speed automatic can handle plenty of grunt, as most tuning firms will attest.

The first-generation F-150 Raptor arrived for 2010 and was offered with the choice of 5.4- and 6.2-liter V-8s. The 5.4-liter V-8 was soon dropped, and a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 replaced the 6.2-liter V-8 when the second-generation F-150 Raptor arrived for 2017.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

The third-generation F-150 Raptor that arrived for 2021 is an evolution of the second-gen truck with a bolder, more squared-off front end, available 37-inch tires on 17-inch aluminum wheels, and a new five-link rear suspension setup with coil springs.

Since the original F-150 Raptor's launch, Ford has also launched the Bronco Raptor and will soon add a Ranger Raptor. Both of these feature twin-turbo V-6 engines, though Ford will offer a Bronco Raptor with a V-8 for racing.