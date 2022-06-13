The eighth "Forza Motorsport" installment is on the way for the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, and a new video showing in-game footage dropped on Sunday.

Set for release in the spring of 2023, "Forza Motorsport" (there is no "8" in the title) continues as a racing simulator, as opposed to the more arcade-like "Forza Horizon" series. And the new video highlights the impressive graphics the game can generate, using the popular Maple Valley racetrack as a demonstration.

The game features 4K/60fps graphics and realistic depictions of reflections, vehicle damage, and even changing daylight. This last feature means shadows change depending on the time of day, helping improve the immersive nature of the game.

Then there's the new physics model. Just like a real racetrack, changes in the time of day affect track temperatures which in turn affects grip levels. The level of rubber on the track and weather also changes things up. Tire and fuel management will be embedded into the new game as well.

As for the cars, they too feature incredible detail. Some highlights include the Audi RS E-Tron GT, Brabham BT62, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Koenigsegg Jesko, and the Porsche 911 GT3. There are also multiple race cars, including the Acura ARX-05 DPi, Audi R8 LMS GT3, Chevy Corvette C8.R, and even Mazda's wild 787B Le Mans-winner.