Ahead of the start of deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E, Ford built a monster version with Bugatti Chiron-like power. It was developed in partnership with RTR Vehicles and packs seven electric motors delivering a combined 1,400 horsepower. Oh, and Ken Block's had a turn behind the wheel.

2020 Genesis G90

One of the cars we tested this week was the 2020 Genesis G90. Genesis has a credible alternative to the full-size sedans from the German brands in the latest G90. With intuitive technology, a plush interior, and a solid, no-fuss powertrain, it's hard not to be impressed with the car.

Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged

Ian Callum completed the design and specification for his reimagining of the original Aston Martin Vanquish, a car he designed more than two decades ago when Aston Martin was still owned by Ford. A company by the name of R-Reforged plans to build 25 examples of the reimagined classic, using donor chassis.

1984 Volkswagen Rabbit GTI

Another classic in the headlines this week was an original 1984 VW Rabbit GTI, with its whopping 90 horsepower of fury. That seems like a joke today, but back when the lightweight Rabbit GTI came out it provided the promise of a new type of car: the hot hatch.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Possibly destined to be a future classic is an upcoming V-8-powered Jeep Wrangler. Jeep only a week ago unveiled the vehicle in concept form, and recently the production version was spotted. In the concept, the V-8 featured was a 450-horsepower version of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' naturally aspirated 6.4-liter mill.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. It's the wagon version of the Taycan electric sport sedan, and it's set to debut later this year. Judging from our spy shots, it will be more of a soft-roader than a traditional wagon.

2021 Yenko/SC Silverado

Tuning firm Specialty Vehicle Engineering returned with a new version of its Yenko/SC Silverado based on the latest generation of Chevrolet's light-duty pickup. Thanks to a reworked LT1 6.2-liter V-8, this Silverado is packing 800 horsepower and 720 pound-feet of torque.

1965 Ford Shelby GT350 Competition with chassis no. 5R002 at Mecum action - July 17, 2020

Meet the most expensive Ford Mustang in the world. This 1965 Ford Shelby GT350R went under the hammer and ultimately sold for $3.85 million. That makes the $3.4 million bid for the original “Bullitt” movie Mustang now seem like a bargain.