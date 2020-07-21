Ford has teamed up with its semi-official tuner RTR Vehicles to build the Mustang Mach-E 1400, an electric crossover SUV that packs seven motors delivering over 1,400 horsepower combined.

The build team placed three of the motors up front and the remaining four at the rear, with differentials varying how much of the drive torque is going to each of the wheels. These differentials can be adjusted to set the vehicle up for different styles of driving, such as drifting or racing. The vehicle can also switch between front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive.

Powering all the motors is a 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery that features nickel manganese cobalt cells that Ford says deliver a high discharge rate. Ford hasn't mentioned a range, though we imagine it isn't high. To help increase the range, regenerative braking is possible.

The team also upgraded the rest of the vehicle to match the Bugatti Chiron-like output. The list includes Brembo brakes borrowed from the Mustang GT4 race car, a hydraulic handbrake designed for drifting, and an aerodynamics package that's estimated to generate more than 2,300 pounds of downforce at 160 mph.

The one-off build, which Ford calls a prototype, came about after the automaker decided it needed a demonstrator to show off the performance potential of electric powertrains. It's not the first time Ford has pulled off such a stunt; the automaker in April also unveiled a 1,400-hp version of its Mustang Cobra Jet drag racer.

But the Mustang Mach-E 1400 goes a step further as it also serves as a test bed for new materials. For example, the hood is made from organic composite fibers that Ford says make a good alternative to carbon fiber.

Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400

Vaughn Gittin Jr., a professional drifter and founder of RTR Vehicles, has been lucky enough to drive the thing. He's used to high-horsepower machines but says the Mustang Mach-E 1400 changed his perspective on power and torque.

“This experience is like nothing you’ve ever imagined, except for maybe a magnetic roller coaster,” he said in a statement.

Ford plans to show off the Mustang Mach-E 1400 to the public at an upcoming NASCAR race. As for production examples of the Mustang Mach-E, they'll start deliveries at the end of the year. Pricing starts from $44,995, including destination.