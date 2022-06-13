Chevrolet confirmed an electric version of the Blazer in January, and on Monday we finally got to see it thanks to a tweet from GM CEO Mary Barra.

The tweet reads: "Allow me to share a sneak peek at the all-new @Chevrolet Blazer #EV.

I can’t wait until July 18, when we share the details with the world."

After several teasers, we see the Blazer in its full glory. The photo shows an SS model, which GM confirmed in March. A new vehicle unrelated to the current gasoline-powered Blazer, the Blazer EV gets styling cues from that vehicle, which, in turn, was inspired by the Chevy Camaro. It has a similar grille and the body sports a similar Coke-bottle shape. However, the roof is more squared-off in the rear. A gill-like design behind the front wheel will serve as the charging port, and, based on a previous video teaser, it will pop out instead of hinging open—a bit like the charge door for the Cadillac Lyriq.

The Blazer is part of 20 new electric vehicles GM plans to release for the North American market by the end of 2023.

Expect the Blazer to use GM's Ultium battery and powertrain architecture that will serve everything from the Cadillac Lyriq to the GMC Hummer EV to the Chevrolet Silverado EV. It's unknown if the gas Blazer will continue when the EV arrives, but it's likely GM will choose to sell both for a few model years.

No specs for power and range are available yet, but we expect at least 300 miles of range in at least one version. The Blazer SS would likely have more power and less range. The current Blazer has no SS model, which Chevrolet reserves for higher performance versions of its vehicles, though it does offer an RS version with an SS-like look but without the additional performance. An Equinox EV is also coming, probably without as flashy a design.

We'll learn the 2024 Blazer EV's stats on July 18. Stay tuned.