The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV will start at $62,990 (including a $1,195 destination charge) and will have an EPA-estimated 312 miles of range, Cadillac confirmed Monday in a press release.

Those numbers apply to the base rear-wheel drive version, which will be available to order starting May 19. Deliveries are expected to start this fall, following the summer launch of the Lyriq Debut Edition launch version. Build slots for that version, which was priced at $59,990 including destination, have already been filled.

Reservations for an all-wheel drive version will open simultaneously. This model will start at $64,990, but range estimates haven't been released. Deliveries are expected to start in early 2023, with the range and full specifications to be confirmed closer to the start of production. Note that Cadillac is only discussing EPA estimates for now, not official range ratings.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

The rear-wheel drive Lyriq has a 100-kwh battery pack and a single electric motor delivering an estimated 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. The all-wheel drive version adds a second motor powering the front axle. Cadillac promises at least 500 hp and a 3,500-pound towing capacity.

Level 2 AC charging at 19.2-kw can add up to 52 miles of range per hour, according to Cadillac. A dual-power charge cord that can be used with 120-volt or 240-volt outlets is standard, but a home charging station available from Cadillac accessories is needed to get the full 19.2 kw charging rate. Cadillac is working with Qmerit on home-charger installation for customers.

The Lyriq is also capable of DC fast charging at up to 190 kw, which can add up to 76 miles in about 10 minutes, according to Cadillac. Customers will get a $1,500 credit for either EVgo fast charging or Qmerit home-charger installation.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

Tech highlights include a 33-inch display screen similar to the one in the Escalade, a 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system, next-generation active noise cancellation, and Google Built-In features.

When orders open, customers will have the option of Opulent Blue Metallic or Crystal White Tricoat paint alongside the previously available Satin Steel Metallic and Stellar Black Metallic options.

The first production vehicles rolled off the line at General Motors' Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory in March. Once the home of Saturn, the factory also handles Cadillac XT5 and XT6 and GMC Acadia production. It received a $2 billion investment to prepare it for electric vehicles. GM and LG Energy Solution are also planning a $2.3 billion joint-venture battery plant nearby.