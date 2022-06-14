There's an electric Chevrolet Blazer coming next year, and it will spawn an SS model that could come with more power. Chevy provided a first look at the new Blazer SS and plans to reveal all the details next month.

Ford's V-8-powered F-150 Raptor R is almost ready for its debut, and to build excitement the Blue Oval demonstrated a prototype creating quite the mess in a dry lake bed. Video of the prototype gives us a first taste of the throaty exhaust note from what's rumored to be the same supercharged V-8 found in the Mustang Shelby GT500.

Almost four years after it was first revealed, Bugatti's Centodieci is now in production and the first customer example has been completed. Bugatti will build just 10 examples of the hypercar, each priced at almost $9 million.

