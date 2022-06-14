It's been almost four years since Bugatti first unveiled the $8.9 million Centodieci, and now the first customer example is ready for delivery.

Just 10 examples are destined to be built, with the first customer example shown on Tuesday at Bugatti's plant in Molsheim, France.

The car is decked out in a color called EB110 Blue, a variation of the blue that served as a hero color for the original EB110 and was even used to line the Italian factory where the EB110 was built. The blue, in combination with the silver wheels, is the same configuration on an EB110 already in the collection of this Centodieci's owner.

The interior design of the Centodieci is also inspired by the EB110, specifically the Super Sport version. Callbacks include a chessboard upholstery pattern and an embossed "EB" logo in the headrests. The process of creating the Centodieci interior takes around 16 weeks to complete, including one whole day just for the seats.

The Centodieci was unveiled in in 2019 in celebration of the EB110 (Centodieci is Italian for “110”), and the car is simply the latest in a growing line of modern coach-built specials based on the Bugatti Chiron, which started with the Divo unveiled in 2018.

Powering the Centodieci is Bugatti's familiar 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16. Here the engine is tuned to deliver 1,577 hp, or 97 hp more than the Chiron, and Bugatti claims the car will accelerate from 0-62 mph in 2.4 seconds, from 0-124 mph in 6.1 seconds, and from 0-186 mph in 13.1 seconds.

The top speed is governed to 236 mph, which is lower than the Chiron's governed top speed of 261 mph. The fastest of the Chiron variants is the Chiron Super Sport 300+, which unfettered ran to a speed of 304.773 mph back in 2019. Bugatti also governs the top speed of customer examples of the 300+ for safety reasons, but hasn't said what the cap is.

You might be wondering why it took four years for the first customer example of the Centodieci to be completed when the car is based on an existing model. That's because Bugatti puts its coach-built cars through the same rigirous testing and evaluation program as its regular production cars. One of the toughest tests is a high-speed endurance run at Italy's Nardo track. Here, a prototype is driven more than 31,000 miles, with stops being made only to refuel, check the technicals, and swap drivers.