The Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 was designed to emphasize the driving experience over raw numbers. In one crucial area, it's succeeded.

This video posted to the Anytimespy YouTube channel shows a T.50 accompanied by several examples of its inspiration—the McLaren F1—as they drive through a tunnel on an F1 owners tour in Italy. The T.50 sounds absolutely unreal. The shriek echoing off the tunnel walls recalls V-10 Formula 1 race cars, and even makes the McLaren F1 sound a bit tame by comparison.

The source of that amazing sound is a bespoke naturally aspirated 3.9-liter V-12 developed by Cosworth. The lack of forced induction helps improve this engine's aural qualities, and allows it to rev to 12,100 rpm. It's also coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The V-12 produces 654 hp and 344 lb-ft of torque, which may not seem that impressive by modern supercar standards, but it's still enough to chirp the wheels at just 3,000 rpm. For comparison, the F1's BMW-sourced 6.1-liter V-12 produces 618 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque.

Only 125 T.50 supercars will be built, including 100 road cars like the one shown here, and 25 T.50s Niki Lauda track versions. Pricing starts at the equivalent of $3.26 million, but the entire production run is sold out.

Once homologation and production of the T.50 is underway, GMA will shift focus to the less-hardcore T.33 supercar. This follow-up model has a 100-unit production run that has also sold out, despite a $1.8 million price tag. In a recent interview, GMA founder Gordon Murray said an electric SUV is also in the works.