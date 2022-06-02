Lamborghini has filed a European trademark application for the word Revuelto, hinting at a possible name for the successor to the Aventador.

Lamborghini filed its application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on May 25, as well as with the Italian trademark office (UIBM), according to CarBuzz, which first spotted the filings.

The EUIPO application covers a wide variety of categories. It includes not only cars and electric cars, but also vehicles like electric scooters, according to CarBuzz. Lamborghini also applied for the trademark in other categories, encompassing clothing, scale models, toy cars, and racing games.

2023 Lamborghini Aventador successor spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

While Lamborghini hasn't announced any plans for the Revuelto name, this appears that the automaker plans to use the name on a future vehicle and wants to secure associated merchandising trademarks as well. Executives wouldn't want to launch a new car and not be able to use its name on T-shirts and scale models, after all.

With the Aventador due for replacement, the next car could be named Revuelto. "Revuelto" translates to scrambled, turned, fumbling, higgledy-piggledy, and unruly in Spanish. Given that Lamborghini's V-12-powered models have been named after Spanish bulls, the Spanish connection makes sense for the new V-12 model. We already know that the Aventador successor will have a plug-in hybrid system and a new V-12. For what it's worth, the Revueltosaurus was also a lizard-like or crocodile-like dinosaur. The similar revuelta translates to revolution.

We also know the automaker is about to begin an electrification push. The Aventador Ultimae was allegedly the last non-hybrid V-12 Lamborghini, yielding to an Aventador successor. Lamborghini hasn't announced an all-electric model, but EU regulations may force its hand.

It's also possible Lamborghini could use the Revuelto name for its upcoiming electrified models. We'll be able to narrow down the possibilities shortly. The Aventador successor is expected to start sales in 2023, meaning it will likely be revealed later this year.