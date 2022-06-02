The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is coming.

On Thursday, the Ford teased the 2024 Mustang GT in a tweet that featured the V-8's grumble as a driver rowed through a few gears.

Buckle up! We’re investing in Michigan's Flat Rock Assembly Plant to assemble the all-new, 7th generation Ford Mustang, the world’s best-selling sports coupe for customers around the planet. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/UtbW2V5sah — Ford Mustang (@FordMustang) June 2, 2022

A graphic in the tweet indicated the manual will be a 6-speed, like it has been for years. The tweet marks the first official confirmation that the S650 Mustang will have a manual transmission, though we didn't expect it to be dropped.

The new Mustang has been spotted prowling the streets of Detroit both in base form and in V-8-powered GT form. The convertible has also been spotted.

Expect a range of engines, including a turbo-4, a naturally aspirated V-8, electrified powertrains, and maybe a supercharged GT500 as a final hurrah before the electric era takes over.

Originally, the S650 was expected to jump to the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator's CD6 modular platform, which would open up all-wheel drive as a possible option. While still possible, it's more likely the S650 will ride on a modified version of the current car's D2C platform as Ford pours resources into an electric future.

The teaser was part of Ford's announcement that it plans to invest $2 billion in three Michigan assembly plants in the coming years. The investment will help boost production of the F-150 Lightning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, the Ranger at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, and the S650 Mustang at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant. Ford said the investment will also create 3,200 union jobs, of which nearly 2,000 will be in the three assembly plants.

Originally expected in 2022 as a 2023 model, the new Mustang will arrive in 2023 as a 2024 model. It's unclear if Ford will debut the new muscle car in 2022 or wait until next year, but the teaser and recent spy photos indicate a debut may come yet this year.

Stay tuned for more Mustang news and sound off in the comments about how the V-8 sounds.