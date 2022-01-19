A prototype for the redesigned Ford Mustang has been spotted again, and this time it is for the V-8-powered Mustang GT. Our earlier shots showed a prototype for the Mustang EcoBoost.

According to our photographer, the latest tester had the distinct sound of a V-8 engine. It was also fitted with 19-inch wheels with a pattern used on the current Mustang GT, and the brake rotors were bigger than those on the earlier tester. The latest tester was also fitted with an aero kit, while the earlier tester was not.

The redesigned Mustang, code-named the S650 (the outgoing Mustang is the S550), was originally thought to be arriving this year as a 2023 model. It's now thought to be arriving in 2023 as a 2024 model.

It will most likely be based on the outgoing car's bespoke D2C platform, as opposed to a version of the modular CD6 platform that debuted in the 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs, which was rumored at one point. And while this means the outgoing Mustang's 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 and 5.0-liter V-8 should carry over with only minimal changes, we know there will finally be a hybrid option.

2024 Ford Mustang GT spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The hybrid option was originally planned to be offered offered around 2020 but Ford decided to delay it in order to focus on the Mustang Mach-E. We'll now see it offered on the redesigned Mustang, though perhaps not at launch.

It's possible the hybrid will be a halo option, much like the current Shelby GT500. There's talk that it will feature an electric motor powering each of the front wheels, plus a V-8 to power the rear pair.

Such a combination should deliver well over 500 hp. There's also expected to be enough battery capacity for a small electric range.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.