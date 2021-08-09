Alfa Romeo used the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show to debut the stunning Tonale concept, and now we have our first spy shots of the compact crossover's production version in prototype form.

The prototype is heavily camouflaged but we can see that the production version's design has been toned down somewhat from the concept, though the shape of the greenhouse looks to be the same and some key elements like the horizontal headlights with tri-element daytime running lights have also been retained.

Alfa Romeo said at the concept's reveal that the Tonale would be launched some time before the end of 2022. We now know the date will be in the early part of 2022, meaning the first examples should arrive at dealerships as 2023 models.

The Tonale was originally due in the second half of 2021, but following the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with PSA Group to form Stellantis, new Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato requested some changes, including increased performance from a planned plug-in hybrid variant. Yes, Alfa Romeo is about to launch its first electrified model on the path to a full-electric lineup by as early as 2027.

Alfa Romeo Tonale concept Alfa Romeo Tonale concept Alfa Romeo Tonale concept

Production of the Tonale will be handled at Stellantis' plant in Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy. The plant is responsible for the Fiat Panda subcompact crossover but the Tonale won't share the Panda's underpinnings. The plan is to use the platform found in Jeep's Compass and Renegade.

This means the plug-in hybrid powertrain destined for the Tonale will likely end up being a version of the setup used in the Jeeps. It consists of a 1.3-liter inline-4 up front and an electric motor at the rear. Output ranges from 190 to 240 hp, and an 11.4-kilowatt-hour battery provides enough juice for an electric range of approximately 30 miles. It's possible extra performance will be extracted for the Tonale.

But what about Stellantis' newer CMP platform which supports battery-electric powertrains? It's now expected to be used for a subcompact Alfa Romeo crossover twinned with the DS 3 Crossback and Opel Mokka, and likely new Fiat and Jeep crossovers rumored to be in the works.

The Tonale, which will compete with the Audi Q3, BMW X2 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, is a key step in Alfa Romeo's quest to boost sales, which in the U.S. last year were less than 20,000 units. Sadly, previously announced plans for a mid-size crossover, Giulia-based coupe and 8C supercar have been canned.