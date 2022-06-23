Dodge's long-awaited electric muscle car concept appears ready to make its debut, along with a few other new products from Dodge.

On Thursday, Dodge announced three reveals will take place leading into the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise late this summer. The company is calling it Dodge Speed Week and is set to announce something surrounding its current muscle cars on Aug. 15, a "gateway muscle" vehicle on Aug. 16, and a "future muscle" vehicle on Aug. 17.

The timeline jibes with what Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told Motor Authority. With the Hellcats set to die after the 2023 model year, the "current muscle" vehicle announcement is likely one or more send-off variants. We expect these special editions will feature unique paint, graphics, and/or wheels. Extra power could be on tap, even though Kuniskis swore that the Demon would be the most powerful muscle car the automaker ever makes. Given the forthcoming shift to electric cars, we assume that only pertains to gas-powered muscle cars.

2023 Dodge Hornet spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The "gateway muscle" vehicle is likely the 2023 Hornet crossover SUV. Set to be a reskinned Alfa Tonale, the Hornet will deliver on Dodge's promise of a plug-in hybrid in 2022. Spy shots seem to confirm the Hornet's exterior differences from the Tonale are limited to the headlights, grille, front fascia, and wheels. Interior differences could be limited to badging and colors, though the Hornet could also be more spartan with lower quality materials. The Tonale features a turbo-4 powering the front wheels paired with an electric motor driving the rear wheels for a combined 272 hp.

Dodge electric concept car teaser

The grand finale of the reveals will be the "future muscle" vehicle, which is undoubtedly the concept version of the electric 2024 muscle car. Kuniskis previously told MA this will be a full-on working model capable of high-performance driving. The exec said Dodge plans to "do electrification different than everybody else." Though, he wouldn't elaborate, saying the team was still waiting on some patents to be finalized. Kuniskis previously said the reveal would take place during the first quarter of 2022, so it's obviously behind schedule.

The Dodge Dream Cruise public display will be open for enthusiasts to check out all these new products on Aug. 20 during the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.